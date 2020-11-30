Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home Depot, Avista and FNB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/20, Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), and FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 12/17/20, Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 12/15/20, and FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of HD's recent stock price of $273.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Home Depot Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when HD shares open for trading on 12/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for AVA to open 1.06% lower in price and for FNB to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HD, AVA, and FNB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Home Depot Inc, 4.24% for Avista Corp, and 5.20% for FNB Corp.

In Monday trading, Home Depot Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Avista Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and FNB Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

