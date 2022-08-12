Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, Amerant Bancorp and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/22, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/7/22, Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/31/22, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $24.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when HOMB shares open for trading on 8/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMTB to open 0.31% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOMB, AMTB, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Home BancShares Inc, 1.24% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, and 0.44% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.