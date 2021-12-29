Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hingham Institution for Savings, Pegasystems and Micron Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/21, Hingham Institution for Savings (Symbol: HIFS), Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hingham Institution for Savings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/12/22, Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 1/17/22, and Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/18/22. As a percentage of HIFS's recent stock price of $404.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when HIFS shares open for trading on 12/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEGA to open 0.03% lower in price and for MU to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIFS, PEGA, and MU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hingham Institution for Savings (Symbol: HIFS):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Hingham Institution for Savings, 0.11% for Pegasystems Inc, and 0.42% for Micron Technology Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Hingham Institution for Savings shares are currently up about 2.2%, Pegasystems Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Micron Technology Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

