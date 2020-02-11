Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilltop Holdings, Ameriprise Financial and Duke Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH), Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), and Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 2/28/20, Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 2/28/20, and Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 2/28/20. As a percentage of HTH's recent stock price of $22.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when HTH shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.55% lower in price and for DRE to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HTH, AMP, and DRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc., 2.20% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, and 2.51% for Duke Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Duke Realty Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

