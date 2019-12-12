Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hillenbrand, Kaman and Amphenol

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/19, Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 12/31/19, Kaman Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/9/20, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/8/20. As a percentage of HI's recent stock price of $32.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Hillenbrand Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HI shares open for trading on 12/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for KAMN to open 0.30% lower in price and for APH to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HI, KAMN, and APH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for Hillenbrand Inc, 1.21% for Kaman Corp., and 0.94% for Amphenol Corp..

In Thursday trading, Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Kaman Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Amphenol Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

