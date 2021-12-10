Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hill-Rom Holdings, Owens & Minor and Gilead Sciences

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC), Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/31/21, Owens & Minor, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/31/21, and Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/30/21. As a percentage of HRC's recent stock price of $155.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when HRC shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for OMI to open 0.01% lower in price and for GILD to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRC, OMI, and GILD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC):



Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., 0.02% for Owens & Minor, Inc., and 4.03% for Gilead Sciences Inc.

In Friday trading, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Gilead Sciences Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

