Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hill-Rom Holdings, Camden Property Trust and Enterprise Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC), Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT), and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/31/19, Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/17/20, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of HRC's recent stock price of $107.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when HRC shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for CPT to open 0.73% lower in price and for EFSC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRC, CPT, and EFSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC):



Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT):



Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., 2.91% for Camden Property Trust, and 1.50% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Camden Property Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

