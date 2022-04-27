Ex-Dividend Reminder: HighPeak Energy, ONEOK and Holly Energy Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/22, HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK), ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), and Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 5/25/22, ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.935 on 5/16/22, and Holly Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of HPK's recent stock price of $29.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of HighPeak Energy Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when HPK shares open for trading on 4/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for OKE to open 1.43% lower in price and for HEP to open 2.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HPK, OKE, and HEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for HighPeak Energy Inc, 5.72% for ONEOK Inc, and 8.07% for Holly Energy Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently off about 2.4%, ONEOK Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Holly Energy Partners LP shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

