Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highland Income Fund, Restaurant Brands International and Redwood Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/21, Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO), Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), and Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highland Income Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.077 on 6/30/21, Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/7/21, and Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of HFRO's recent stock price of $10.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Highland Income Fund to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when HFRO shares open for trading on 6/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for QSR to open 0.79% lower in price and for RWT to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFRO, QSR, and RWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO):



Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.80% for Highland Income Fund, 3.17% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, and 5.90% for Redwood Trust Inc.

In Friday trading, Highland Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.4%, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Redwood Trust Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.