Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highland Income Fund, Philip Morris International and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/21, Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highland Income Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.077 on 12/31/21, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 1/10/22, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6875 on 1/7/22. As a percentage of HFRO's recent stock price of $11.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Highland Income Fund to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when HFRO shares open for trading on 12/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 1.35% lower in price and for RL to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFRO, PM, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.33% for Highland Income Fund, 5.41% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 2.47% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Monday trading, Highland Income Fund shares are currently off about 1.3%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are down about 3.2% on the day.

