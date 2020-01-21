Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highland Income Fund, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Colgate-Palmolive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/23/20, Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO), Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highland Income Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.077 on 1/31/20, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/7/20, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of HFRO's recent stock price of $12.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Highland Income Fund to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when HFRO shares open for trading on 1/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for COKE to open 0.09% lower in price and for CL to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFRO, COKE, and CL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highland Income Fund (Symbol: HFRO):



Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.51% for Highland Income Fund, 0.36% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, and 2.43% for Colgate-Palmolive Co..

In Tuesday trading, Highland Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.3%, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are trading flat, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

