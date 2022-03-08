Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TELUS and NetEase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/8/22, TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3274 on 4/1/22, and NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of HPE's recent stock price of $16.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when HPE shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for TU to open 1.25% lower in price and for NTES to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HPE, TU, and NTES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, 4.99% for TELUS Corp, and 1.97% for NetEase, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently up about 2.7%, TELUS Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and NetEase, Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

