Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Air Lease and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/22, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/7/22, Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 10/7/22, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of HPE's recent stock price of $13.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when HPE shares open for trading on 9/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for AL to open 0.51% lower in price and for SPR to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HPE, AL, and SPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, 2.06% for Air Lease Corp, and 0.14% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently off about 0.3%, Air Lease Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

