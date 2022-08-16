Ex-Dividend Reminder: Herc Holdings, TE Connectivity and Otis Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), and Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 9/2/22, TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/2/22, and Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/10/22. As a percentage of HRI's recent stock price of $129.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Herc Holdings Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when HRI shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.41% lower in price and for OTIS to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRI, TEL, and OTIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Herc Holdings Inc, 1.64% for TE Connectivity Ltd, and 1.43% for Otis Worldwide Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are down about 0.2%, and Otis Worldwide Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

