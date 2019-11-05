Ex-Dividend Reminder: Helmerich & Payne, BP and Concho Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/19, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), BP PLC (Symbol: BP), and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 12/2/19, BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 12/20/19, and Concho Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of HP's recent stock price of $41.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when HP shares open for trading on 11/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for BP to open 1.54% lower in price and for CXO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HP, BP, and CXO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.80% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc., 6.17% for BP PLC, and 0.70% for Concho Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3%, BP PLC shares are up about 1.3%, and Concho Resources Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

