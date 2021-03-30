Ex-Dividend Reminder: Helios Technologies, TTEC Holdings and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO), TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/20/21, TTEC Holdings Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.43 on 4/21/21, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 4/20/21. As a percentage of HLIO's recent stock price of $71.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Helios Technologies Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when HLIO shares open for trading on 4/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for TTEC to open 0.44% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLIO, TTEC, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Helios Technologies Inc, 0.88% for TTEC Holdings Inc, and 1.01% for Toro Company .

In Tuesday trading, Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, TTEC Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Toro Company shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.