Ex-Dividend Reminder: HEICO, Roper Technologies and Mastercard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/20, HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.08 on 1/23/20, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 1/23/20, and Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/7/20. As a percentage of HEI's recent stock price of $120.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of HEICO Corp to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when HEI shares open for trading on 1/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.14% lower in price and for MA to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HEI, ROP, and MA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.13% for HEICO Corp, 0.57% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 0.54% for Mastercard Inc.

In Monday trading, HEICO Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Mastercard Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

