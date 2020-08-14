Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hecla Mining, Chevron and Delek US Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/20, Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hecla Mining Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 9/1/20, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 9/10/20, and Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/3/20. As a percentage of HL's recent stock price of $5.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Hecla Mining Co to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when HL shares open for trading on 8/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 1.45% lower in price and for DK to open 1.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HL, CVX, and DK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Hecla Mining Co, 5.78% for Chevron Corporation, and 7.89% for Delek US Holdings Inc .

In Friday trading, Hecla Mining Co shares are currently down about 2.5%, Chevron Corporation shares are down about 0.6%, and Delek US Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

