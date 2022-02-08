Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, Truist Financial and Provident Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/22, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/25/22, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/1/22, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $50.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when HTLF shares open for trading on 2/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 0.73% lower in price and for PFS to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, TFC, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., 2.93% for Truist Financial Corp, and 3.94% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Truist Financial Corp shares are up about 2%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

