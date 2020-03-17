Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Express, Albany International and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/20, Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD), Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Express, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/20, Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/8/20, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/3/20. As a percentage of HTLD's recent stock price of $16.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Heartland Express, Inc. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when HTLD shares open for trading on 3/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for AIN to open 0.48% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLD, AIN, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD):



Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for Heartland Express, Inc., 1.90% for Albany International Corp, and 1.95% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.7%, Albany International Corp shares are down about 1.2%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

