Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Trust Of America, Apple Hospitality REIT and Two Harbors Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/22, Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 4/11/22, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.05 on 4/18/22, and Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/29/22. As a percentage of HTA's recent stock price of $31.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when HTA shares open for trading on 4/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.27% lower in price and for TWO to open 3.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTA, APLE, and TWO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.09% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc, 3.27% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 12.14% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 1%, and Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

