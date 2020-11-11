Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Realty Trust, Sabra Health Care REIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/1/20, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/30/20, and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of HR's recent stock price of $31.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when HR shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for SBRA to open 1.84% lower in price and for MNR to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HR, SBRA, and MNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc., 7.36% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, and 4.63% for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.3%, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

