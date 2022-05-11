Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Realty Trust, PacWest Bancorp and UMH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR), PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), and UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/27/22, PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/31/22, and UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of HR's recent stock price of $29.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when HR shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for PACW to open 0.80% lower in price and for UMH to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HR, PACW, and UMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.20% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc., 3.19% for PacWest Bancorp, and 4.09% for UMH Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.1%, PacWest Bancorp shares are up about 0.8%, and UMH Properties Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.