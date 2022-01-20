Ex-Dividend Reminder: HeadHunter Group, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Office Properties Income Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/21/22, HeadHunter Group PLC (Symbol: HHR), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT), and Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HeadHunter Group PLC will pay its annual dividend of $0.84 on 2/10/22, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/17/22, and Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 2/17/22. As a percentage of HHR's recent stock price of $38.75, this dividend works out to approximately 2.17%, so look for shares of HeadHunter Group PLC to trade 2.17% lower — all else being equal — when HHR shares open for trading on 1/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for ILPT to open 1.39% lower in price and for OPI to open 2.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HHR, ILPT, and OPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HeadHunter Group PLC (Symbol: HHR):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for HeadHunter Group PLC, 5.57% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, and 8.22% for Office Properties Income Trust.

In Thursday trading, HeadHunter Group PLC shares are currently up about 1%, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and Office Properties Income Trust shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.