Ex-Dividend Reminder: H&E Equipment Services, CSX and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES), CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/13/20, CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/13/20, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of HEES's recent stock price of $25.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when HEES shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for CSX to open 0.33% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HEES, CSX, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.30% for H&E Equipment Services Inc, 1.33% for CSX Corp, and 3.27% for Corning Inc.

In Tuesday trading, H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, CSX Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Corning Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

