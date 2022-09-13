Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Gaming & Leisure Properties and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/22, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/30/22, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 9/30/22, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of HCA's recent stock price of $218.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of HCA Healthcare Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when HCA shares open for trading on 9/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for GLPI to open 1.42% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCA, GLPI, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for HCA Healthcare Inc, 5.68% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, and 1.49% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Tuesday trading, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

