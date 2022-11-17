Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Johnson & Johnson and STERIS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/9/22, Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 12/6/22, and STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of HE's recent stock price of $38.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when HE shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for JNJ to open 0.65% lower in price and for STE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HE, JNJ, and STE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE):



Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, 2.60% for Johnson & Johnson, and 1.14% for STERIS plc.

In Thursday trading, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Johnson & Johnson shares are up about 0.3%, and STERIS plc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.