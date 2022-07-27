Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hasbro, Levi Strauss and Cal-Maine Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/22, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), and Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/15/22, Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/17/22, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/16/22. As a percentage of HAS's recent stock price of $77.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Hasbro, Inc. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when HAS shares open for trading on 7/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LEVI to open 0.67% lower in price and for CALM to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAS, LEVI, and CALM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.61% for Hasbro, Inc., 2.68% for Levi Strauss & Co., and 5.45% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are up about 1.1%, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.