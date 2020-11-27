Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hartford Financial Services Group, Interactive Brokers Group and Nelnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), and Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 1/5/21, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/14/20, and Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of HIG's recent stock price of $46.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when HIG shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for IBKR to open 0.19% lower in price and for NNI to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIG, IBKR, and NNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., 0.76% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, and 1.26% for Nelnet Inc.

In Friday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are down about 0.5%, and Nelnet Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

