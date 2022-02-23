Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, Estee Lauder Cos. and Brunswick Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), and Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 3/18/22, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/15/22, and Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $41.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for EL to open 0.20% lower in price and for BC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, EL, and BC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 0.80% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., and 1.53% for Brunswick Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Brunswick Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

