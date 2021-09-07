Markets
HOG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, Autoliv and Hibbett

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/24/21, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/24/21, and Hibbett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/21/21. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $38.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.71% lower in price and for HIBB to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, ALV, and HIBB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):

HOG+Dividend+History+Chart

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):

ALV+Dividend+History+Chart

Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB):

HIBB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 2.83% for Autoliv Inc, and 1.04% for Hibbett Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Autoliv Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Hibbett Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

