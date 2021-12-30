Ex-Dividend Reminder: HarborOne Bancorp, Raymond James Financial and Healthcare Trust Of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/22, HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE), Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HarborOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/18/22, Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/18/22, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 1/11/22. As a percentage of HONE's recent stock price of $15.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when HONE shares open for trading on 1/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for RJF to open 0.33% lower in price and for HTA to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HONE, RJF, and HTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE):



Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):



Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for HarborOne Bancorp Inc, 1.32% for Raymond James Financial Inc, and 3.84% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc.

In Thursday trading, HarborOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.