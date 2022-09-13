Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hanover Insurance Group, Retail Opportunity Investments and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/22, Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/30/22, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/7/22, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 9/29/22. As a percentage of THG's recent stock price of $132.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when THG shares open for trading on 9/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for ROIC to open 0.88% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THG, ROIC, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, 3.54% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, and 1.88% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are down about 1.8%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

