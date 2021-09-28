Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Ventas and Franchise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/21, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR), and Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/8/21, Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/14/21, and Franchise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/15/21. As a percentage of HASI's recent stock price of $57.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when HASI shares open for trading on 9/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for VTR to open 0.81% lower in price and for FRG to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HASI, VTR, and FRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, 3.23% for Ventas Inc, and 3.87% for Franchise Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Ventas Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Franchise Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

