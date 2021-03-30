Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Roper Technologies and Omega Flex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/12/21, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5625 on 4/22/21, and Omega Flex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/14/21. As a percentage of HASI's recent stock price of $53.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HASI shares open for trading on 4/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.14% lower in price and for OFLX to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HASI, ROP, and OFLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, 0.55% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 0.68% for Omega Flex Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Omega Flex Inc shares are up about 4.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.