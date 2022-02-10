Markets
HBI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: HanesBrands, Kroger and Cable One

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/8/22, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/1/22, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 3/4/22. As a percentage of HBI's recent stock price of $16.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of HanesBrands Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when HBI shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.46% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HBI, KR, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI):

HBI+Dividend+History+Chart

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):

KR+Dividend+History+Chart

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):

CABO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.68% for HanesBrands Inc, 1.84% for Kroger Co, and 0.71% for Cable One Inc.

In Thursday trading, HanesBrands Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Kroger Co shares are up about 0.9%, and Cable One Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBI KR CABO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular