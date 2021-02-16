Ex-Dividend Reminder: HanesBrands, Hershey and Walgreens Boots Alliance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/21, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/9/21, Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.804 on 3/15/21, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 3/12/21. As a percentage of HBI's recent stock price of $18.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of HanesBrands Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when HBI shares open for trading on 2/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for HSY to open 0.53% lower in price and for WBA to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBI, HSY, and WBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for HanesBrands Inc, 2.13% for Hershey Company , and 3.71% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

In Tuesday trading, HanesBrands Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Hershey Company shares are off about 0.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

