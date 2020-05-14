Ex-Dividend Reminder: HanesBrands, Brunswick and Aramark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/20, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), and Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/9/20, Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/12/20, and Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/2/20. As a percentage of HBI's recent stock price of $7.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of HanesBrands Inc to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when HBI shares open for trading on 5/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for BC to open 0.55% lower in price and for ARMK to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBI, BC, and ARMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.56% for HanesBrands Inc, 2.19% for Brunswick Corp., and 2.04% for Aramark.

In Thursday trading, HanesBrands Inc shares are currently off about 3.8%, Brunswick Corp. shares are down about 2.9%, and Aramark shares are off about 4.6% on the day.

