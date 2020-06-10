Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane, Comerica and Simmons First National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 7/7/20, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 7/1/20, and Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/6/20. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $65.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.53% lower in price and for SFNC to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, CMA, and SFNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 6.11% for Comerica, Inc., and 3.72% for Simmons First National Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently up about 1.3%, Comerica, Inc. shares are down about 2.6%, and Simmons First National Corp shares are off about 2.6% on the day.

