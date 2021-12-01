Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Old Republic International and First Midwest Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/21, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/3/22, Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/15/21, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $23.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 12/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for ORI to open 0.90% lower in price and for FMBI to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, ORI, and FMBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for H & R Block, Inc., 3.62% for Old Republic International Corp., and 2.78% for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Old Republic International Corp. shares are up about 1.6%, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

