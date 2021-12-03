Ex-Dividend Reminder: GUESS ?, Kohl's and Ameren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/21, GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/24/21, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/22/21, and Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of GES's recent stock price of $23.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of GUESS ?, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when GES shares open for trading on 12/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 0.51% lower in price and for AEE to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GES, KSS, and AEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for GUESS ?, Inc., 2.03% for Kohl's Corp., and 2.63% for Ameren Corp.

In Friday trading, GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Kohl's Corp. shares are off about 1.5%, and Ameren Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

