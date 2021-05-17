Ex-Dividend Reminder: Griffon, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Thomson Reuters

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/21, Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), and Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/17/21, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/10/21, and Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of GFF's recent stock price of $26.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Griffon Corp. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when GFF shares open for trading on 5/19/21. Similarly, investors should look for SPB to open 0.46% lower in price and for TRI to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFF, SPB, and TRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Griffon Corp., 1.82% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc , and 1.72% for Thomson Reuters Corp.

In Monday trading, Griffon Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Thomson Reuters Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

