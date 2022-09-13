Ex-Dividend Reminder: Greif, Methanex and Albemarle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/22, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/22, Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 9/30/22, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $67.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 9/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MEOH to open 0.48% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEF, MEOH, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Greif Inc, 1.94% for Methanex Corp, and 0.55% for Albemarle Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Methanex Corp shares are off about 2.2%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

