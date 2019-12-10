Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graphic Packaging Holding, Worthington Industries and Devon Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 1/5/20, Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/27/19, and Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/27/19. As a percentage of GPK's recent stock price of $16.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when GPK shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for WOR to open 0.60% lower in price and for DVN to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPK, WOR, and DVN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, 2.40% for Worthington Industries, Inc., and 1.53% for Devon Energy Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently off about 0.3%, Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

