Ex-Dividend Reminder: Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Cousins Properties and Safehold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/19, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT), Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), and Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/18/19, Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/15/19, and Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.156 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of GPMT's recent stock price of $18.85, this dividend works out to approximately 2.23%, so look for shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.23% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT shares open for trading on 10/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for CUZ to open 0.77% lower in price and for SAFE to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPMT, CUZ, and SAFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.91% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, 3.08% for Cousins Properties Inc, and 2.07% for Safehold Inc.

In Monday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Safehold Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.