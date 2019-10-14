Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, PNC Financial Services Group and Fuller

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/19, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), and Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.39 on 11/7/19, PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 11/5/19, and Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 10/31/19. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $646.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for PNC to open 0.82% lower in price and for FUL to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GHC, PNC, and FUL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Graham Holdings Co., 3.28% for PNC Financial Services Group , and 1.35% for Fuller Company.

In Monday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently up about 0.6%, PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 1.4%, and Fuller Company shares are up about 4.4% on the day.

