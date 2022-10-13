Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Morningstar and Alamo Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.58 on 11/4/22, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/31/22, and Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/1/22. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $554.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.17% lower in price and for ALG to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GHC, MORN, and ALG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):



Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Graham Holdings Co., 0.69% for Morningstar Inc, and 0.55% for Alamo Group, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Morningstar Inc shares are off about 2.6%, and Alamo Group, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.