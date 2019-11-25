Ex-Dividend Reminder: GrafTech International, Arch Coal and Stepan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF), Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), and Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GrafTech International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 12/31/19, Arch Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/13/19, and Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/13/19. As a percentage of EAF's recent stock price of $14.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of GrafTech International Ltd to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when EAF shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for ARCH to open 0.60% lower in price and for SCL to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EAF, ARCH, and SCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF):



Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH):



Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for GrafTech International Ltd, 2.39% for Arch Coal Inc, and 1.15% for Stepan Co..

In Monday trading, GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently off about 0.9%, Arch Coal Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Stepan Co. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

