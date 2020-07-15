Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graco, AZZ and Caterpillar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/17/20, Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 8/5/20, AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/3/20, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 8/20/20. As a percentage of GGG's recent stock price of $52.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Graco Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when GGG shares open for trading on 7/17/20. Similarly, investors should look for AZZ to open 0.57% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GGG, AZZ, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ):



Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Graco Inc, 2.28% for AZZ Inc, and 2.97% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Graco Inc shares are currently up about 2%, AZZ Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

