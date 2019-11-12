Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gorman-Rupp, United Technologies and Sherwin-Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC), United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX), and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 12/10/19, United Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 12/10/19, and Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 12/6/19. As a percentage of GRC's recent stock price of $36.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Gorman-Rupp Company to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when GRC shares open for trading on 11/14/19. Similarly, investors should look for UTX to open 0.50% lower in price and for SHW to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRC, UTX, and SHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Gorman-Rupp Company , 1.98% for United Technologies Corp, and 0.78% for Sherwin-Williams Co .

In Tuesday trading, Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently up about 0.3%, United Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

